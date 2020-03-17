Judges are canceling dockets and delaying trials at the Lamar County Courthouse in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, according to 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell.
In an exclusive interview Monday afternoon, Tidwell said social distancing goes against the basic tenets of courthouse procedure, but that judges will comply as much as possible.
“We are going to think outside the box, and above all, we are going to stay safe in the courthouse, but we have to keep this courthouse open,” Tidwell said. “We have to have hearings for us to do what we need to do, which I think is super important for our society.”
In his court alone, Tidwell said he canceled his arraignment and pre-trial docket Monday, which would have brought about 100 folks to the courthouse. Today he canceled a motion to revoke docket with another 50 to 100 and a jury trial on Wednesday with another 200 people.
“So, I am looking at anywhere from 300 to 500 people this week, and that would have totally gone against public health and safety,” Tidwell said.
The judge said he is using a waiver for arraignments to cut down on courthouse visits, something lawyers can file by Friday. Pre-trial hearings will be marked “ready” so attorneys don’t need to bring prisoners to court.
“As far as jury trials go, we are probably going to shut down for at least two weeks,” he said. “I canceled a jury panel for Wednesday, and I can assume the other judges are going to be doing the same thing.
“It is going to hurt because we need to keep our system moving; but we are going to comply with the office of judicial administration and do everything we are asked to do.”
A Friday email brought news that judges will now be able to take testimony by sworn affidavit because a national disaster has been declared, he said.
“On one hand, this will give us another avenue, but on the other hand, judges need to use discretion when it comes to sworn affidavits,” Tidwell said. “I am not going to be deciding child custody cases based on a piece of paper.”
Some things can be postponed, he said. Other things can’t.
“Temporary orders, removal of children from homes and guardianships you can’t wait until tomorrow to do,” he said. “We’ll use best practices to keep people separated and to keep the number of people attending low.”
Tidwell said he’s expanding the use of technology to allow attorneys to visit jailed clients.
“We obviously will be using our technology by expanding the use of courtroom video conferencing capabilities to allow, for example, attorneys to visit with their clients in jail,” Tidwell said.
The Lamar County Appraisal District has announced that the office will be closed to visitors until March 31.
Chief Appraiser Jerry Patton said it was a precaution, and that workers would still come to the office to answer phones, review cases and other duties. He said customers who needed to pay their bill could do so online, through the mail or drop payment in the letterbox outside the office.
For questions, call the office at 903-785-7822.
Kim Cox contributed to this report.
