Betty Emily Wiggins, 94, of Charleston,Texas passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper, Texas, with the Rev. Lyn Dennis officiating. A Come and Go visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Delta Funeral Home.
Betty was born in Beaumont, Texas on Feb. 4, 1926, the daughter of Oscar Smith Marshall and Maggie Heard Marshall.
She attended school in Alto, Lufkin, and graduated from Kountze High School. She was a graduate of the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education. She taught in the Kountze Public Schools for 34 years and served as choir director and organist at the Kountze United Methodist Church.
She married Welton Winston Wiggins on July 19, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 13, 1995 in Cooper, Texas.
She was a member of Charleston United Methodist Church, Tuesday Bridge Club and Retired Teachers.
She is survived by one daughter, Jennie and her husband, Danny Pickering, of Charleston; two grandchildren, Dana Garza and husband, James, of Pflugerville and Welton Pickering and wife, Jeri, of Emory; four great-grandchildren, Zach Daniel Garza, Jake Marshall Garza, Welton Winston Pickering and Wade Marshall Pickering; and one nephew, Dr. Osborne Wiggins, of Louisville, Kentucky.
She moved to “Hagood Hill” in Cooper, Texas in Aug. of 1988 and lived there until she moved to Charleston.
The family honors your health and requests that you support the family by staying in your cars or social distancing nearby.
Memorials may be made to the Delta County Public Library or Charleston United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at .deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
