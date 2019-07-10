The 35th annual Tour de Paris Bicycle Rally is coming up July 20, and volunteers are needed to guard intersections and help keep the cyclists safe.
Volunteer David Cook said 30 to 40 more volunteers are needed for intersection safety. The rally brings more than a thousand cyclists to town to tackle courses of varying length. As part of the rally, cyclists head to the downtown Paris plaza before moving along to the Northeast Texas Trail.
Lamar County Chamber of Commerce tourism director Becky Semple has said the event is made possible because of the hundreds of volunteers who turn out to help.
To volunteer, email Cook at lonehiker1@yahoo.com.
