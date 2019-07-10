Paris police said Billy Dean Caldwell, 64, of Sumner, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of North Main Street on a parole violation warrant.
He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where online jail records showed he remained this morning without a set bond.
Mahaffey Lane burglary report under investigation
Paris police said they were called to investigate a burglary of a residence in the 3100 block of Mahaffey Lane at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers said they were told the garage door had been left open during the night and someone entered the garage and stole numerous items. Two unlocked vehicles also were burglarized there.
The investigation continues.
Police investigate counterfeit bill report
Police said they were called to a fraud in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, where it was reported an unknown white man tried to pay for items with a counterfeit $100 bill.
The clerk immediately called the police for the report. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The investigation continues.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 105 calls for service and arrested 1 person Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.