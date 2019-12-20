DEC. 19 to DEC. 20
Paris Police Department
Jeremiah DeMark POhillips, 30: Motion to revoke/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Dometrius LaWaine Pruitt, 41: Motion to revoke/possession of a dangerous drug.
Angela Renee Martin, 39: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
William Cody Champe, 22: Motion to revoke/unuthorized use of a vehicle.
Kevin Fabian Carranza, 25: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Tasha Brooke Turner, 25: Proof of financial responsibility, failure to report non-injury accident at once, failure to appear.
LaTray Demon Wright, 26: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces (two counts), bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport, bond surrender/criminalmischief, $100 to $750.
Larry Zackary Taylor, 26: Stalking.
Brian Keith Pool, 39: Arson with intent to damage habitat/place of worship.
Paul Ross Kuykendall, 53: Capias pro fine/turned when unsafe.
Catherine Hodgkiss, 17: Possession of a marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Zachary Ryan Huffman, 19: Possession of mariajuana, less than 2 ounces.
