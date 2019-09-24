Bulletin Board

TODAY
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards: 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; Noon, Red Hats; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris United: PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Dr. David Gibo, ”How DNA testing works.”
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games;; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Rosalie Lodge No. 527: 6:30 p.m., meal, 7:30 p.m., stated meeting, Main Street, Bogata.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
