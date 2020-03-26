Good morning, Red River Valley!
Abundant sunshine and unseasonable warmth will put today on track to get near 90 degrees. Winds will come from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. With Gulf moisture riding in and low pressure moving into the region, tonight will be mostly cloudy as the low falls to 66.
Strong southwesterly winds above the surface will provide a cap to keep a lid on any thunderstorm activity Friday during the day, forecast models show. The high will once again get into the mid-80s even with scattered cloud coverage, according to the National Weather Service. But as a Pacific front moves in, a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible. The severe weather threat for this region will be low, meteorologists said.
As much drier and cooler air filters in behind the front, Saturday temperatures are likely to be about 10 degrees cooler than Friday.
So, there's lots of sun and a little bit of rain coming, but first an unseasonably warm Thursday. Will it be great? That's up to you.
