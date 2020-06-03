Justiss Elementary had a farewell picnic Friday to honor employees that are retiring this year.
Teachers brought their lawn chairs and enjoyed a lunch provided by the principals.
They took a few minutes to say goodbye to three employees that have given so much of their time over the last several years.
Rae Nell Dockery, reading interventionist, retires with a total of 39 years.
Sherry Moree, kindergarten teacher, retires with a total of 34 years.
Dorothy Harrison, secretary, retires with a total of 23 years.
