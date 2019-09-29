Justiss Elementary School has been participating in “Start with Hello” week along with hundreds of schools and youth organizations across the United States.
The “Start with Hello” program teaches students the skills they need to create a culture of inclusion and connectedness, and encourages them to reach out to and include those who may be dealing with chronic social isolation.
Justiss students were led in multiples activities by their student council to promote inclusion and kindness. Activities included “Hey Day,” where students were encouraged to say hello, handshake or high five other students.
Also, “Eat with Someone New Day,” “Look for Someone New to Play with Day” and “Our Oath to Kindness Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.