A 65-year-old female resident of Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center became the 11th Covid-19-related death in Lamar County, raising the total to 11.
Eight deaths are associated with Paris Healthcare Center and two deaths are unrelated to nursing facilities, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Two confirmed cases, an 18-year-old female and a 44-year-old male, bring the confirmed case count to 138 with seven travel related and 131 community spread.
Seventy one positives have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
Below is a breakdown according to age and gender.
- 10-19: 2 males, 3 female
- 20-29: 3 males, 11 females
- 30-39: 9 males, 10 females
- 40-49: 5 males, 14 females
- 50-59: 8 males, 10 females
- 60-69: 14 males, 20 females
- 70-79: 5 males, 12 females
- 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females
