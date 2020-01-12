JAN. 10 to JAN. 11
Paris Police Department
Donald Wayne George, 54: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jamorion Leuntrey Wilson, 27: Bail jumping and failure to appear, unlawful possession of a fire arm by a felon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Taylor Wilson, 23: Driving while intoxicated.
Deborah Lynn Jackson, 61: Bond surrender/manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, penalty gorup 1, 1 to 4 grams ) two counts), bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, bond surrender/possession of a dangerous drug.
Constable Precinct 5
Corbi Lynelle Fox, 46: Theft of services, $100 to $750.
Department of Public Safety
Beaurn John Alexander, 44: Theft, less than $100, resisting arrest/search/transport.
