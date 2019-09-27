Brian Lee Perry, 53 of Powderly, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
A memorial service has been set for Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church multi-purpose building with the Rev. Dallen Morgan and the Rev. Bill Coleman officiating. No formal visitation has been set.
Brian was born in Paris, Texas on June 25, 1966, to Thomas and Annie Woodby Perry.
He married Cheryl Jane Bonham on March 14, 1992 and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Connections.
He retired Aug. 31 from Texas DPS Special Agent after almost 25 years of service. Upon retirement, Brian then became very active in his church, community, NET Emmaus and Chrysalis communities.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, Nichole Perry and Chase Perry; parents, Thomas and Annie Perry; brother, Brad Perry and wife, Kim; niece, Jennifer Perry Eatherly and husband, Kyle; nephew, Colton Perry and wife, Taylor; great-niece, Emalyn Eatherly; great-nephew, Reid Eatherly; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Janie Bonham; brother-in-law, Brent Bonham; sister-in-law, Vicki Bonham Flenniken and husband, Blake.
The family requests that memorials be made to New Hope, FUMC-Connections, Lamar County Adopt a Cop or NET Emmaus.
Online condolences may be sent to the Perry family at fry-gibbs.com.
