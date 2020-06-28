The Lamar County Commissioners will host a special meeting in the Commissioners’ Courtroom located at the Lamar County Courthouse on Monday at 9 a.m.
There will be discussion on the approval of a subdivision plat of 8.92 acres in the W.H. Burton Survey for Fasken Sugan Hill Ranch LLC on FM 195 northeast of Paris.
Discussion will be on approving a quote for the retrofit lighting project which will install energy efficient lighting outside the courthouse.
Base salaries for county positions and the implementation of new guidelines for setting salaries upon hiring will be discussed at the meeting.
The commissioners will receive a status report on repairs to the courthouse and other county properties.
Bids will be taken for unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.