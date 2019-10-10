I am collecting doctors like some children collect Pokemon cards.
I’ve got my primary care physician, an internist; my gastroenterologist, a sweet man from New York; my hepatologist, that is the liver doctor out of Baylor; and I just added another one to the mix.
Yesterday I spent most of the afternoon at the Texas Oncology Clinic in Baylor, consulting with a hematologist, that is, a doctor who specializes in blood disorders.
Apparently the major blood vessels leading into and out of my liver are partially blocked, discovered by testing done through my hepatologist, who recommended the hematologist. According to more than one of my doctors, this creates a whole chicken or egg-type of situation, did the blocked vessels cause my liver issues or is there an underlying liver issue causing the blockage?
They are pretty sure it is causing my infarcted spleen, however, which sits at a pretty 21 centimeters.
For the record, a normal spleen is about 11 centimeters, and weighs about 5 to 7 ounces, not even half a pound. For the true record, a pensioner in the United Kingdom had the largest ever spleen removed, weighing a whopping 12 pounds. I’m just glad mine’s not that big.
Know how I’m going to find out what's wrong? Turning me into a living pincushion. I’ve had more testing done on me this year than I have in the whole of my life.
“That’s one thing I tell my patients, you do not want to be interesting,” the hematologist told me. And boy, is he right. It would be so much easier if they could just point the finger at one thing and say, “here, take these meds, and I’ll see you in six months.”
But, I’m glad that all of my doctors care enough to ensure they are aiming for the right diagnosis, which means testing and testing and guess what?
More testing.
It is a very good thing I am not afraid of needles. But, after donating plasma in college, I am well over any reaction to needles other than, “oh, another one.”
The hematologist told me that he wanted to run a few more tests looking at any possible coagulation issues, that it, my blood’s ability to clot up.
Pffft. A few. I rolled up the nurse’s station for the tests, and she had 10 test tubes lined up. It was like being a blood donor. I wanted a cookie afterwards.
And now we wait for test results, and the hematologist will talk to the hepatologist, and in three weeks I’ll visit again and see what they say.
