Fire and rescue

APRIL 7 to APRIL 98
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
1:10 to 1:52 p.m., 3930 Oleander Drive
Haz-Mat Incident
11:32 a.m., 1:13 p.m., 17th St. NE/Johnson Street.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
1:59 to 2:24 p.m., 909 Clement Road.
First-Responder-Paris
8:05 to 8:24 a.m., 825 S. Main St.
12:13 to 12:20 p.m., 585 25thSt. NE.
2:48 to 3:30 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
4:08 to 4:23 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
1:17 to 1:24 a.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
4:23 to 4:39 a.m., 825 S. Main St.
11:41 to 11:50 a.m., 1604 N Main St.
