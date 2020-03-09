After months of planning and designing their cars, area scouts finally got the chance to let them rip Saturday afternoon at the Two Rivers District Pinewood Derby.
Although technically a Cub Scout event, any scout along with their parents and siblings were allowed to compete.
The participants are given a block of wood to form into cars that are then raced, three at a time, down an electric track to determine the winner.
“You can see some that are still just the wood, but some that are bedazzled and carved. It’s really just how much effort they want to put into them and how extravagant they want their cars to be,” Meghann Maggret, District Executive, said.
“It’s just a great activity for all of the kids and families to come together. It also kind of teaches them a little about responsibility because they have to work on the cars. If they want their cars to race well they have to weigh a certain weight.”
There were seven categories the children were placed in (siblings, Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Webelos then Arrows of Light) with the winners of each competing at the end of the tournament for the overall winner.
“Whoever’s the top in each category for the kids, then they will race for Grand Champion,” Monique McAllister, the event organizer, said. “It’s such a fun event.”
The adult competition was called renegade and didn’t factor in to the children’s results. There were a total of 39 people who registered and raced. This year, the title went to Bryce Killingsworth, who designed his car in three months with his grandfather’s help.
“We’ve done this for many years now, and we’ve just come up with the best car design,” Jamie Killingsworth, Bryce’s mother, said. “[His grandfather] has been building pinewood cars for almost 50 years. He started with my oldest brother.”
All AOL scouts who participated will become boy scouts next month.
Paris Chevrolet has sponsored and hosted the event for about six years.
“Every year, Monique will reach out to me and say, ‘okay, this is the date that we are going to do the Pinewood Derby,’” said Kelli McDonald, sales director of Paris Chevrolet. “What Chevrolet does is we supply the showroom, so they have a place to have the event. Paris Chevrolet also funds the bounce house, the trophies, the hotdogs and then we give out hats and stuff. Really, Monique does the planning, and Paris Chevrolet just supports it financially.”
“I love the idea of the kids building something and then seeing the results of what they built and seeing it be successful. I feel like that just teaches them responsibility and I think it’s just a cool event that has kids focused on that and not watching tv or not interacting with other kids.”
The winners from Saturday’s race were: overall winner, Bryce Killingsworth; sibling winners, Baylor Herron in first, Parker Williams in second and Yazmin Dimas for third; Lions winners are Asher Herron for first and Miles Pfeiffenberger for second; Tiger winners were Brantley Holland for first, Garrison Beetley for second and Moment Watson in third; Wolf winners are Sophia Forrest in first, Ethan Wilkins for second and Liam McAtee in third; for the Bear winners, first went to Killingsworth and second to Nathaniel Alwardt; in the Webelos category, Case Ramirez-Melton won first, Colby Peterson in second and Victoria Watson in third; and for the Arrow of Light category, Brodey Magby for first, Zarah McAllister for second and Jackson Matlock in third.
