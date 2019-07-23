Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that construction to replace the bridge on FM 137 at North Branch Creek will begin July 29.
The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 62 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1 million. The roadway at this location will be closed beginning July 29 and will remained closed until a new bridge is installed, officials said.
Signed detours will direct traffic to alternate routes around this site.
Motorists who travel regularly in this area should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating drinking or car audio or navigation systems.
For more information, contact Tim McAlavy at tim.mcalavy@txdot.gov or 903-737-9213.
