Ryan Lassiter has qualified for Edward Jones’ Financial Advisor Leaders Conference. This conference recognizes financial advisors who are among the leaders in the financial services firm.
Lassiter was among the 800 financial advisors who attended the conference out of the firm’s 16,000 financial advisors in the U.S. and Canada.
The 2019 conference took place May 8-10 at the firm’s headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri.
“Qualifying for this conference shows a tremendous amount of discipline, commitment and work ethic,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for advanced branch training performance.
This was Lassiter’s fifth year attending the conference.
