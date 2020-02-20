HUGO, Okla. — Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park has declared the county a Second Amendment sanctuary and plans to bring his declaration of intent before county commissioners Monday, he announced via Facebook.
“I have presented my declaration of intent to the Choctaw County commissioners office today for their blessing, to be brought forth in their meeting the following Monday,” he captioned a photo of the document.
The declaration states Parks’ support for the right to bear arms, as well as the sheriff’s refusal to allot government funds or resources, employees, agencies or contractors for the purpose of enforcing laws that have been found to unconstitutionally infringe on residents’ Second Amendment rights. It also states the sheriff’s office will work to protect those Second Amendment rights.
The document asks commissioners for their “affirmative resolution of unqualified support” of these statements. They will consider the declaration at their meeting Monday.
Second Amendment sanctuaries, or gun sanctuaries, are areas where local governments have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures believed to be in violation of Second Amendment rights. Such sanctuaries have become increasingly common across the country in recent months, with cities and counties in several states issuing proclamations declaring their commitment to the Second Amendment.
Lamar County commissioners declared the county a sanctuary in January. Commissioner Lawrence Malone proposed it.
“I took an oath about a year ago, and as part of that oath, I swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of Texas, and our rights are guaranteed in those constitutions,” County Judge Brandon Bell said at the meeting. “So I’ve already sworn to do what this resolution does, but sometimes it’s good to reaffirm our commitment to that.”
Red River County commissioners in December declared the county a Second Amendment sanctuary as well. But the issue is not just a point of contention in Texas.
Monday in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons failed Monday after senators voted to shelve the bill for the year and ask the state crime commission to study the issue.
Northam campaigned heavily for a broad package of gun-control measures. The governor's spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said he's disappointed with the result but was determined to continue to press for the measure.
“We will be back next year," she told the Associated Press.
