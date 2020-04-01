With Fannin County commissioners planning to issue a shelter in place order, to be effective at 11:59 p.m. tonight, Honey Grove ISD has changed how it will release educational packets on Friday. The school is planning to mail them rather than passing them out, according to a district statement.
Honey Grove ISD still plans to serve meals from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every day to students.
“The county makes it official tomorrow at three. They are supposed to give us the details of the whole shelter in place. I told our commissioner we must still be able to give meals. With the trailer plants closing, our families are getting the bulk of their meals through us,” Honey Grove ISD Superintendent Todd Morrison said.
Fannin County Commissioner Dean Lackey echoed Morrison’s concerns.
“I just believe it’s in the best interest of Fannin County, and the people I’ve heard, for us to have some sort of shelter in place put in place. Like I say, we’ve got 4,000 or 5,000 school kiddos in this county. You’ve got teachers having to teach them. I would certainly not want the shelter in place to stop the lunches or passing them out. The kids need those. Whatever we do, I want it to be specific in saying that they can still pass those lunches out because a lot of those kids — I think Bonham alone is passing out about 900 a day. We don’t need to stop something like that,” Lackey said.
Like all Texas schools, Honey Grove ISD is closed until May 4 per Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide school closure executive order issued Tuesday.
