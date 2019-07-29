Organizers intend to make sure people are aware there are homeless folks in Paris through an event this coming Saturday.
“Chill for the Homeless” volunteers will be in various locations throughout the city handing out popsicles and providing information about the homeless population.
“A lot of people in their regular comings and goings aren’t aware that right here in our town there are people who don’t have a place to live,” Lamar County Homeless Coalition president Shelly Braziel said. “We’re attempting to bring that to Paris residents’ attention and perhaps get them involved in helping.”
Volunteers will be at area parks and shopping locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Popsicles are free and interested people will learn how they can be part of local solutions for those without a place to live.
“Homelessness is so much more than the stereotype portrayed by the media and movies,” coalition member Allan Hubbard said. “None of us is immune or protected from such a status in life no matter how much money we make or how stable our home is. We all need to have compassion for and show care to those who find themselves in this situation.”
For information, visit www.facebook.com/LamarCountyHomelessCoalition.
