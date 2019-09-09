Paris police responded to a possible kidnapping or hostage situation in the 1100 block of Belmont Street at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Officers said they found a suspect standing outside the residence and detained him. After investigation, officers arrested Ryan Marquis McCray, 25, of Reno, and charged him with assault of a family member and unlawful restraint. Officers found McCray had at least one prior conviction for family violence assault, which enhanced the new charge to a felony.
McCray was taken to Lamar County Jail, but later released to another agency, according to online records.
Police respond to two assault calls over the weekend
Police responded to an assault in the 100 block of 13th Street SE at 8:59 p.m. Friday, after receiving reports a 30-year-old man assaulted two female complainants.
One complainant had a large gash on her head after being hit with a glass ashtray, and she sought medical treatment for the injury, police said. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The investigation continues.
Police later responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of 4th Street SW at 5:07 a.m. Saturday. Nathaniel Thomas, 66, was arrested and charged with a felony on a family violence assault charge after it was reported Thomas choked a woman in the residence.
Thomas was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on $10,000 bond, according to online records.
Man arrested for violating protective order
Davy Reyes Jr., 37, was arrested in the 300 block of East Price Street at 8 a.m. Sunday. Police said Reyes violated a protective order that ordered him to stay away from a residence in the area, and witnesses said Reyes had been inside there.
Reyes was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Officers respond to car wreck with injured pedestrian
Officers said they responded to a car wreck in the 1400 block of West Washington Street at 7:03 p.m. Sunday when a 70-year-old woman driving west hit a 74-year-old man in a wheelchair.
Police said the woman hit the man because the sun was in her face and she could not see. The car struck the wheelchair and injured the man, who was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No citations or charges are pending from the accident, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 238 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the weekend.
