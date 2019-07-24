Paris Ford-Lincoln will celebrate the Paris All-Stars 9U baseball team that recently won the world series on Thursday, with an evening of food and camaraderie.
Hamburgers, hotdogs and other food will be served at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the dealership, 2020 NE Loop 286, provided by Sonic, said Community Relations Director Henry Shaw. The dealership will also recognize the team for its accomplishments.
Shaw said he expects the event last roughly an hour.
“We just wanted to do something and show these kids we’re proud of them,” he said.
