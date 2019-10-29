Lynch trial delayed by suicide attempt
- By Mary Madewell
- Updated
- 0
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
Mary Madewell
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- Lamar County students celebrate Red Ribbon Week and being drug free
- Lamar County sexual abuse trial encounters witness memory loss
- Chisum ISD wraps up construction, passes annual district improvement plans
- Memorial scheduled for former Choctaw Nation chief
- Warriors record another shut out with 42-0 win over Como-Pickton
- Generational shift reveals educational issues; Paris Junior College remains national leader for student success, regents told
- TxDOT urges driver safety with ‘Be Safe. Drive Smart.’ program
- North Lamar to honor veterans and military
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- UPDATED: 2 dead, 14 injured after shooting at Texas homecoming party
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- New Clarksville hospital to start building
- Applications accepted for Texas game warden, park police cadet class
- Randel Wayne Stephens
- Gloria Sarah Parker Lassiter
- Sharon Kay Mullens
- Lamar County sexual abuse trial encounters witness memory loss
- James G. Wood
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Use tools available for safe Halloween (2)
- 'Just too much': Meet the uber-rich who want a wealth tax (1)
- THE PAPER RADIO: There’s the really scary stuff — and then there’s Halloween (1)
- Man arrested on attempted murder, sexual assault of child charges out of Red River County (1)
- NOTICE: Tuesday's home delivery will be late (1)
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police respond to fraud call, teenager arrested for suspected THC (1)
- Should severely obese preteens be considered for weight loss surgery? (1)
- Westgate Apartments head to auction: $170,000 minimum bid set by city for tax sale (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Community Calendar
Online Poll
Should severely obese preteens be considered for weight loss surgery?
The American Academy of Pediatrics is now saying some severely obese preteens should be considered for weight loss surgery. The guidance is based on a review of medical evidence, including several studies showing that surgery in teens can result in marked weight loss lasting at least several years, with few complications. In many cases, related health problems including diabetes and high blood pressure vanished after surgery. Do you agree with this guidance?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.