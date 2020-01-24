Terrance Joseph Brown, 18, of Reno, Texas, turned himself in at the Police Department on a warrant charging him with aggravated robbery at 1:43 p.m. Thursday.
The warrant stemmed from an investigation where Brown is suspected of breaking into a house in the 3000 block of East Houston Street on Aug. 4, 2019. During the break-in, he brandished a pistol, police said. The incident is believed to be drug related.
Brown was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning with bond set at $40,000, according to online records.
Paris woman jailed on felony warrant
A traffic stop in the 400 block of 19th Street NW at 3:03 p.m. Thursday, resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Jasmine Nicole Woods of Paris.
Woods was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging her with two counts of injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury. Woods was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. She was not listed among the inmates in online records this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
