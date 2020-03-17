Falling gas prices are usually welcomed by U.S. consumers, but this month’s precipitous fall amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic may mean there’s few places to go.
Even as Paris area gas prices fell at least a nickel from the weekend, event cancellations and postponements were announced as health officials urged Americans to be proactive against the spread of COVID-19. Schools announced longer closings and more businesses and offices closed or limited access as President Donald Trump asked that Americans limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. Similar action around the world has led to a global slump in gas prices exacerbated by a price war between Russia and Saudia Arabia,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
The price for a gallon of regular gas here varied this morning between $1.76 and $2.16, according to GasBuddy’s app. The price statewide was down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week to an average of $1.98. That’s down 11.2 cents from a month ago and 33.1 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Travel club AAA said averages for regular gas in 35 states fell double-digits in the past week, pushing the national average to $2.25 per gallon, the cheapest price point of the year.
“The national gas price average is 13 cents cheaper on the week and nearly 20 cents less than the beginning of the month. These are significant decreases in just seven and 16 days,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “AAA expects gas prices to continue trending cheaper, with the high likelihood of the national average hitting $2/gallon before the end of March.”
DeHaan called the price drop one of the “biggest weekly declines in the last decade,” adding that number of stations selling gasoline under $2 per gallon had risen to nearly 40,000 this week, up from 15,000 last week. Retail prices collapsed as low as $1.24 per gallon in Oklahoma City, he said, “with more price drops coming for nearly every station in the week ahead as they continue to pass along the lower replacement cost.”
“Such a large decline at this time of year is mind-blowing, as gas prices have risen in all but one year in the last 10 during the spring. All good things may not last forever, however, as rumors swirl that Russia and Saudi Arabia are holding high level talks to reign in the collapse in oil prices, which could eventually end the party at the pump,” DeHaan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.