Getting their imaginary motors running, on Saturday Paris locals Jay Ryan and Dustin Broadway will race their eggplant vehicle at the Austin Ranch in The Colony.
The Red Bull Soapbox race returns to the Dallas area after a seven-year absence. Ryan and Broadway have built an eggplant emoji-shaped racer as their entry. They will face off against 48 other contestants Saturday on a dirt track littered with obstacles and sharp curves for them to navigate.
Racers will be judged on speed, creativity and showmanship by a star-studded panel of judges including: Olympic hopeful and Plano native Claire Buhrfeind, former Fast N’ Loud star Aaron Kaufman, NBA All-Star Shawn Marion, American rapper Dorrough Music, baseball legend Pudge Rodriguez and TV host and personality Kaime Stroot. Kidd Kraddick in the Morning’s J-Si Chavez and Jenna Page will help host the festivities, according to Eleven Collective representative Suzy Nadeau, who is helping coordinate and promote the event.
Ryan and Broadway are sponsored by Maximum Elevation Off-Road Customizations on Lamar Avenue. They posted to their Facebook page a meme indicating they are ready for whatever the course may throw at them.
Red Bull featured the pair, entered as “The Adventures of Dick and Chet,” in a behind-the-scenes look at some of the entries. The video can be seen at https://www.redbullcontentpool.com/international/AP-21DBQ54D52111.
The show starts at 11 a.m., with the race to start at noon. according to Nadeau. The race will be available for viewing online at www.redbull.com/int-en/events/red-bull-soapbox-race-dallas-2019, which is also channel 345 on DirecTV on Red Bull’s Twitch.tv channel.
(0) comments
