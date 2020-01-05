Barbara Burgess Brown

After losing control of the Cowboys’s postseason fate, ending with an 8-8 season, the fate of head coach Jason Garrett is in the hands of owner Jerry Jones, who turned aside numerous attempts to offer a timeframe on a decision, essentially saying any of those questions imply that he’s made a decision when perhaps there isn’t even a decision to make. It’s the fourth time Dallas has finished .500 under Garrett, whose career record is 87-70, including a 2-3 playoff mark. Is it time for the Cowboys to bid adieu to Garrett?

You voted: