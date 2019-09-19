Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain chances really pick up today, starting with a 30% chance after 7 a.m., as the remnants of Imelda make their way here from Lufkin. The bulk of Imelda's moisture appears to be staying east of our area, over the Texas-Louisiana border, and into the Ark-La-Tex region Friday. Still, rain chances will increase to 40% this evening, then 60% overnight to 70% Friday for most of the region, although Red River and Choctaw counties will start the day with a 50% chance.
Pockets of heavy rainfall are possible where storms pass through, meteorologists warn, with up to 2 inches of rain falling. Elsewhere, the forecast calls for between a quarter and a half inch of rain.
Cloud cover from this system will help to keep temperatures in check and finally give us a break from the unseasonably high 90s we've been having this month. Today's high is forecast at 84 degrees with an overnight low of 70 before returning to just 83 degrees on Friday. Winds will be from the east at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20.
As Imelda continues to move on, things should dry out again for the weekend as the forecast calls for a partly cloudy, 87-degree Saturday and a similar 88-degree Sunday.
Stay dry, and enjoy your Thursday!
