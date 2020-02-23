Elsie Evelyn Pritchett, 89, of San Diego, California, formerly of Reno, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 26, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at Union Grove Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Evelyn, the daughter of James H. and Sarah A. Breeding Pritchett, was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in Idabel, Oklahoma.
She is survived by a sister, Margie Atwood, of San Diego, California; along with other family members.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.