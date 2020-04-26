John “Gary” A. Howe Jr. passed away in Paris, Texas, on April 24, 2020, at age 73.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethelyn Howe; and his brother, Bruce E. Howe.
Gary is survived by Gail, his wife of 54 years; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and William Collins; grandson, Sam Collins, of Paris, Texas. Through marriage he was blessed with granddaughter, Kimberly Collins Koleck and grandson William “Tre” Collins III of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth W. Howe, of Belkamp, Maryland.
Gary was born on March 30, 1947, in Hempsted, New York. He graduated East Meadow High School class of 1965 and on April 17, 1966, married his wife, Gail. In 1966, he joined the US Army and pursued a career in air traffic. In 1968, his army career took him to Fort Richardson, Alaska. Upon discharge in 1969, he was employed by the FAA as an air traffic controller. His first assignment with the FAA took him and his family to a remote bush station in McGrath, Alaska. He continued with the FAA until late 1981. In the early ’80s, he built and owned Wizard Car Wash in Anchorage, Alaska. Upon retirement in 2006, Gary moved with all his family to Paris, Texas. While in Alaska, he was an avid salmon fisherman. He took pride in teaching his little girl and later his grandson how to fish. Gary always welcomed family and friends to visit Alaska and share his love for the beautiful sights and his favorite fishing spots.
Gary would love this sentiment from an old Alaskan bush pilot friend “Tail winds and blue skies!”
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
