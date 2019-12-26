Millard Alvin “Bud” Duren, age 85, of Clarksville, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Focused Care, of Clarksville.
Bud was born in Red River County to William Byron and Ola Mae Monkhouse Duren on Nov. 14, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 57 years, Betty Melton Duren; brothers, William, Bill and John.
He was a devoted husband, father, son, generous brother and mentor to many.
Bud and his brother, Bill, were partners at Duren Brothers Company in Clarksville from 1956 to 1986.
His joys were being a horseman, rancher, outdoorsman and businessman. Those that knew Bud, couldn’t wait to gather around the deer camp fire or the coffee shop and listen to him tell all of his stories. He had a story for just about everyone he was acquainted with. If he didn’t, he would surely make one up. If you were around Bud, there never was a dull moment.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Peek and husband, Clay, of Annona; one son, Brad Duren, of Dallas; grandson, Jeff Harvey, of Clarksville; granddaughter, Lauren Travillion and husband, Dustin, of Annona; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Leland Harvey and Olivia Travillion; sisters, Alma Johnson and husband, Leonard and Diana McGurie and husband, Bill.
Bud’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Brown and the Rev. Ryan Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow in Aikin Grove Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers that cared for Bud during the past few months.
Memorials may be made to the Red River County Historical Society, 601 W. Broadway St., Clarksville, TX 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.