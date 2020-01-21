Clarksville City Council will take a look at providing after-school care for children and possibly act on the further demolition of unsafe and and uninhabitable structures within the city when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. today at City Hall.
Councilors also are expected to discuss a resolution in support of a national holiday in recognition of Native American Indians and consider several zoning change requests.
Other agenda items include calling an election for mayor and four council members in addition to authorizing joint elections with Clarksville ISD and the Red River County Water Control District for the May 2 election.
Councilors will go behind closed doors to discuss city property located on Highway 82 West as well as personnel matters concerning the city secretary and police chief.
