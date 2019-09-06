Police charge 2 with drug possession
Paris police executing a search warrant Thursday in the 500 block of 34th Street NE arrested Cody Fisher and Bradley Caviness on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The men were taken to city jail by detectives.
Police charge man with marijuana possession
Paris police on Thursday charged Emmitt Holt with possession of marijuana/THC during a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Provine Street.
Officers also found Holt to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Holt was taken to Lamar County Jail, where online records show he remained this morning without a set bond.
5 warrants land man in jail
Markeith Perkins was arrested this morning by Paris police officers in the 500 block of West Houston Street on five outstanding warrants, police said.
He was taken to city jail.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 125 calls for service and arrested 11 people Thursday.
