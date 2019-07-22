Officers respond to armored confrontation on 19th Street NW
Paris police said they responded to a disturbance Friday night in which a man allegedly pulled out a pistol during a confrontation regarding theft.
Officers said they went to the 300 block of 19th Street NW at 7:45 p.m. after receiving reports that a man drove onto the property to confront the complainant about a previous theft.
During the confrontation, officers reported, the suspect pointed a pistol in the direction of the complainant. No one was injured in the confrontation, according to police, and the investigation continues.
Police allege woman stole steaks Friday night
Police said a woman hid a package of steaks inside her purse and did not pay for them Friday night in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street.
Officers said the suspect was identified by surveillance video and that the woman has had at least three previous theft convictions. Due to this incident, this offense will be enhanced to a felony, they said. The incident is under investigation.
Cops arrest Hugo man for firearms, possession of marijuana
Paris police said they arrested 33-year-old Robert Lee Garrett of Hugo, Oklahoma, after stopping his car for not displaying a front license plate and finding firearms and marijuana.
According to officers, Garrett was stopped in the 2400 block of East Price Street at 9:28 p.m. Friday. He claimed the suspected marijuana was THC oil. Garrett was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon.
He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning with bonds totaling $14,000, according to online records.
Officers arrest man for outstanding felony warrant, drug possession
Police said they arrested Jaquell Damond Robinson, 23, of Paris, on an outstanding felony warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family and possession of marijuana.
An officer said he saw two men sitting in a car while he was patrolling through a parking lot in the 10th block of East Hearn Street at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The officer said he could smell what he suspected was marijuana coming from the car, and approached the two men. The passenger, Robinson, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family, and police said he was also charged with possession of marijuana.
Police said Robinson was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning with bonds totaling $31,000, according to online records. The other man was released.
Woman arrested for felony warrant after being stopped for failing to use turn signal
Paris police said they arrested Danetra Latonya McGill, 41, of Paris, when they stopped her for failing to use her turn signal and discovered she had an outstanding felony warrant.
The warrant charged McGill with burglary of a habitation. According to police, she was stopped at the 200 block of 6th Street NE at 1:51 a.m. Saturday. She was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where she was detained this morning on $10,000 bond, according to online records.
Cops investigate Sony Playstation 4 console theft
Paris police said they responded to a burglary of a residence in the 900 block of 1st Street SW at 5:33 p.m. Saturday.
It was reported that someone had entered the home and stole a Sony Playstation 4 video game console. The complainant said he was out of town Wednesday through Friday and believed the theft occurred while he was gone.
The incident is under investigation.
Woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting boyfriend with her car
Police said they arrested Jocelyn Michael Patterson, 23, of Arthur City, for aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon after it was reported she struck her boyfriend with her car during an altercation.
The police responded to a motor vehicle accident call in the 1800 block of Northeast Loop 286 at 6:13 p.m. Saturday where Patterson was arrested. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she was detained this morning on $10,000 bond, according to online records.
Cops investigate skimmer card reader
Paris police said they received a call at 11:59 p.m. Saturday reporting a man entered the store and gave the clerk a skimmer card reader.
The man said he had found it lying on top of one of the gas pumps in the 3200 block of North Main Street. The device was not attached to any of the pumps. Police said the pumps were checked and no other devices were located.
The investigation continues.
Officers arrest man for aggravated assault, pulling pistol
Law enforcers said they arrested 40-year-old Rickey Don Fields Jr. and charged him with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, after responding to a disturbance for the second time in two hours.
Police said it was reported that while Fields was in an argument with a family member, he pulled a pistol and said he would kill the complainant. Fields was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning on $10,000 bond, according to online records.
Louisiana man arrested on parole violation warrant
Police said Edward Shawn Deal, 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Deshong Drive on a parole violation warrant.
He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Paris man charged with possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia
Cops said 44-year-old Samuel Vernon Taylor, of Paris, was arrested at his home at 8:45 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a criminal trespass report.
It was reported that Taylor lived at the residence, but officers said they found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and arrested him as a result. Taylor is waiting to be transferred to Lamar County Jail.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 251 calls for service and arrested 23 people during the weekend.
