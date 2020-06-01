Teddy Mack Igo, 65, of Paris, Texas, went to be with his Lord on Thursday May 28, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1954 in Paris, Texas to Millard and Mary Belle Woodard Igo.
Teddy graduated from Prairieland High School in Pattonville, Texas in 1972.
His parents preceded him in death.
Teddy was employed by Turner Industries for eight years as a security guard and was an active member of Chicota Baptist Church. He loved to participate and share his music with the local church community. Teddy was a friendly guy who had an absolute boldness for the Lord. He loved his family and it was his greatest pleasure to spend time with them.
Teddy had a gift to treat strangers as friends and was always willing to share Jesus. He enjoyed classic movies, fishing, history and singing. Teddy had a calming presence and a helping hand. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Teddy is survived by his wife, Cozetta Morgan Igo; sons, Nathan Marinan, of Milwaukee Wisconsin, Galen Igo, of Oahu, Hawaii; and stepson, Bobby Long, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; stepdaughter, Christa Carico, of Frisco, Colorado; brother, Paul Igo, of Paris, Texas; sisters, Milly Landers, of McKinney, Texas and Darla Stewart, of North Richland Hills, Texas; grandchildren, Case Collum, Dale Long and Clara Long; along with numerous other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be at Miller & Miller Funeral Chapel on June 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Rocky Burrow officiating. Interment will follow to Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hugo, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.