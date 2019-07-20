Great morning, Red River Valley!
Like Friday, expect today to be hot and dry under sunny skies with a high near 93, but with a heat index value as high as 101. Winds will be from the south today 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Those winds could be an issue for the Paris Balloon and Music Festival, but that will be up to the balloon pilots to determine. Cyclists in the Tour de Paris will want to make sure they stay hydrated.
Choctaw County in Oklahoma will remain under a heat advisory, with today's in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. as the heat index value is expected to reach about 105 degrees. Another heat advisory could be issued for Sunday given the similar forecast.
Remember to stay cool and stay hydrated. Check on elderly family members and neighbors, and check on pets, too. Make sure they have enough water and plenty of shade. Reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or later in the evening.
Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 76 as the wind continues to come from the south at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday is looking to be a slightly cooler version of today, at least on the heat index value. While the mercury may climb as high as 94, it'll feel like it's 99. Still going to be windy, at about 10 to 15 mph from the south southwest and gusts as high as 20 mph.
That's all the longer I'll keep you. There's plenty to see and do around Paris today, so get going and have a great Saturday!
