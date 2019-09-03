AUG. 30 TO SEP. 3
Structure Fire Alarm, Smoke
10:21 to 10:39 a.m., 290 30th St. NW.
Vehicle Fire
5:28 to 5:55 p.m., 1800 SW Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
9:54 to 10:12 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
10:22 to 10:47 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
11:10 to 11:13 a.m., 162 S. 3rd St., Deport.
1:43 to 2:06 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
2:23 to 2:38 p.m., 3215 N. Main St.
3:16 to 3:19 p.m., 912 E. Price St.
4:24 to 4:41 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
4:26 to 4:44 p.m., 4000 Lamar Ave.
4”35 to 5:04 p.m., 1110 W. Washington St.
6:53 to 7:08 p.m., 719 13th St. SW.
8:55 to 9:01 p.m., 4134 Primrose Lane.
10:55 to 11:13 a.m., 1505 Cedar St.
1:07 to 1:22 p.m., 120 7th St. SW.
3:19 to 3:29 p.m., 4th St. SW.
5:19 to 5:35 p.m., 827 S. Main St.
8:26 to 8:32 p.m., 2607 E. Price St.
9:34 to 9:48 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
1:25 to 1:33 a.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
1:50 to 1:54 a.m., 1350 7th St. NE.
2:16 to 2:34 a.m., 290 30th St. NW.
3:26 to 3:57 a.m., 5th St. NE/E. Provine Street.
4 to 4:25 a.m., 2566 W. Sherman St.
6:21 to 6:30 a.m., 3910 Oleander St.
6:24 to 6:24 a.m., 2566 W. Sherman St.
11:36 to 11:53 a.m., 1365 20th St. NE.
12:44 to 12:55 p.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
4:56 to 5:09 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
6:31 to 6:35 p.m., 230 31st St. SE.
7:29 to 7:38 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
8:16 to 8:33 p.m., 585 25th St. NE.
10:10 to 11 p.m., 3910 Alpine St.
2:01 to 2:34 a.m., 345 32ns St. NE.
5:42 to 5:51 a.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
6:15 to 6:36 a.m., 1820 Hubbard St.
7:52 to 8:13 a.m., 2470 40th St. SE.
10:16 to 10:30 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:47 to11:03 a.m., 822 4th St. NW.
10:48 to 11:07 a.m., 605 BTW.
11:34 a.m. to 12:07 p.m., 3275 Lamar Ave.
11:57 a.m. to 12:09 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
12:29 to 12:48 p.m., 2875 Kessler Drive.
2:37 to 2:52 p.m., 514 1st St. SW.
3:53 to 4 p.m., 3940 Misty Lane.
6:22 to 6:37 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:08 to 8:29 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
10:44 to p.m. to 12 08 a.m., FR 2648 /Highway 271 N.
12:01 to 12:20 a.m., 248 2nd sSt. SW.
12:43 to 1:19 a.m., 175 23rd St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
11:31 to p.m. to 12:41 a.m., 4400 Highway 271 N.
2:18 to 3:03 a.m., 3100 Highway 82 E.
12:33 to 12:45 p.m., 2400 N. Main St.
6:45 to 6:54 a.m., FR 137/FR 1506.
1:32 to 3:25 a.m., 735 FR 2820.
Line Down Transformer Fire
8:19 to 8:30 a.m., 1300 E. Booth.
Public Service
8:16 to 8:18 p.m., 2500 Old Bonham Road.
9:59 to 10:23 a.m., 345 32nd St. SE.
12:26 to 12.32 p.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.
2:38 to 3:03 p.m., 345 32nd St. NE.
2:48 to 2:58 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
3:06 to 3:18 p.m., 1125 Martin Luther King St.
5:36 to 6:10 p.m., 345 32ns St. NE.
9:16 to 9:28 p.m., 324 26th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.