Paris police responding to the 1600 block of East Houston Street at 12:51 a.m. this morning for a possible burglary in progress arrested DeJa Deshawn Pearson, 31, of Paris, and charged him with burglary of a resident.
Police said Pearson was attempting to leave the home through an open window when they arrived.
Pearson was placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to the jail’s online records.
Paris man charged with evading arrest
At 12:02 a.m. Friday, Paris police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of Pine Bluff Street. Officers said the vehicle refused to stop for several blocks. When it stopped in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave., police identified the driver as 21-year-old Billy Keyondre Sims, of Paris. Sims was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Online records show he was released Friday on $4,000 bond.
Police charge man with aggravated assault
Donald Wayne Stone, 60, of Paris, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 600 block of 2nd Street NE and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a family member.
Paris police said it was reported that Stone had threatened two family members with a knife during a disturbance. Stone was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Online records did not list him among the inmates this morning.
Paris police arrest 2 on separate warrants
At 7:33 a.m. Sunday, Paris police arrested 37-year-old Kenneth Wayne Williams in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault of an elderly or disabled person. The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred March 24, police said.
Williams was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to the jail’s records.
Garon Dee Sims, 58, of Paris, was arrested at the Paris District Parole Office at 4:59 p.m. Friday on a parole violation warrant. He was taken to the Lamar County Jail. He also remained there this morning without a set bond.
Police investigating weekend burglaries
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 1500 block of Van Zandt Street at 7:39 a.m. Friday. It was reported that someone had entered the residence through the front door and had stolen a BB gun and prescription medication. The incident is under investigation.
At 4:09 p.m. Saturday, Paris Police responded to a home burglary in the 500 block of Booth Place. It was reported that the owner had not been to the residence in over two months and when they returned, found that someone had been staying in the residence. Items were also missing from the residence. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 257 calls for service and arrested nine people during the weekend.
