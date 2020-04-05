Vergil Darnell Little Sr., 76, of Paris, died at 2:54 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020. A private family graveside service is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Grant Cemetery in Grant, Oklahoma, with Pastor Robert Myre officiating. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Darnell was born May 5, 1943, in Hugo, Oklahoma, to Vergil Lee and Edith Louise Record Little. He married Sharon Davidson on March 13, 1961, in Grant. He was a retired supervisor at Babcock & Wilcox and member of the Paris United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Little; three children, Deborah Lynn Metzger, Vergil Darnell Little Jr. and wife, Belinda, and Shannon Wade Little and wife, Jennifer; five grandchildren, Brittany, Aaron, Blake, William and Shelbie; six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Anna Grace, Olivia Love, Addylynn, Adam and Canyon; three sisters, Linda Thompson and husband, John, Patsy Carcuffe and Kitty Ann Little; one brother, Steve Little and wife, Diane; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be made to the Little family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
