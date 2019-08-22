Cooper’s Journey will host a fundraiser Sunday at Chisum Middle School for 7-year-old Cooper Bell, who was hospitalized due to ATV accident in July.
Admission will be $10, with free access for those 5 years old and younger. Admission includes a Burgerland hamburger, a bag of chips and tea or water. There will be a bounce house and slide donated by Trey Streety, face painting by Dee Lawson and musical entertainment by Trey Rose, who competed on season 6 of The Voice. There will be a silent and live auction, as well as other opportunities to win items.
All proceeds from the benefit will be deposited into an account that has been established at Guaranty Bank & Trust on behalf of Cooper and his family to help offset medical expenses, as well as the expenses of having to be away from home and work for so long.
Bell, son of Jerimy Bell and Stacie Cooper of Roxton, was in an ATV accident on July 27 that resulted in a broken femur, badly damaged muscles and multiple surgeries. He is in the hospital in Dallas, and his parents wrote on Facebook that he will most likely be there for a while.
