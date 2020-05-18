Paris Junior College's Creative Writing Awards were begun in 1976 to encourage and recognize outstanding student writing. The late Dr. Tony Clark was instrumental in implementing this completion.
The first award, the William A. Owens Scholarship, was named to honor Dr. Owens, originally from Pin Hook, Lamar County. Dr. Owens taught, wrote, and served as dean at Columbia University in New York City for more than thirty years. The contest includes poetry, short stories, regional literature, argumentative essays, narrative essays, and documented research essays.
Three Paris High School seniors placed in the narrative category. Shea Dial was awarded second place, Zaniyah Adamson was awarded third place, and Rowan Burns was awarded honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.