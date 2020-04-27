Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.