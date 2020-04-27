CLARIFICATION: This story has been clarified from an earlier version regarding Lamar County's policy extension.
The Lamar County Commissioners' Court this morning extended its Rules and Guidelines Governing the Management of the Covid-19 Outbreak through May 11. County Judge Brandon Bell later clarified that the policy affects employees only, not the countywide declaration.
Gov. Greg Abbott's declaration is in place until Thursday unless extended by the governor.
The county employee policy extension comes as Paris health officials announced an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Paris Healthcare Nursing Home, including 41 cases among both staff and residents.
Abbott is expected to address the state at 2:30 p.m. today regarding the state's next actions for reopening the economy.
