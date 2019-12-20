CLARKSVILLE — Christmas music filled the air, children roasted marshmallows by a fire to make s’mores, and Santa listened to requests for presents. The holiday spirit was in the air Thursday for Clarksville’s weekly Christmas on Main.
“Basically, I watched too many Hallmark movies and wanted to bring a slice of that to downtown,” said Chrissy Witmer, Chamber of Commerce president and city councilwoman. “It’s something we do to foster a sense of community and get in the Christmas spirit.”
Though this was the final Christmas on Main, each Thursday during December leading up to Christmas, businesses in downtown Clarksville have been extending hours and providing various family-friendly activities. This week children made s’mores by a fire, got their faces painted and told Santa what they wanted to find under their Christmas tree on Christmas morning. There were also people dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse and giveaways.
“I want a horse because I like unicorns, and it would match my room,” Kyleigh Niederhaus, 7, said. “I also want a hedgehog and another rabbit.”
Hadlee Gilbert, 3, and Aubry Marlin, 7, both told Santa they want dogs for Christmas.
In weeks past, activities have included a movie viewing, painting and other activities, said Cheri Rushing, owner of clothing store Simply Southern.
“We all sort of collaborate to put it together,” Rushing said. “It’s a lot of fun, and I think we all really enjoy it.”
This is the second year Clarksville has put the event on, and Witmer said they added more activities this year and plan to add more in the coming years.
“I haven’t started brainstorming for next year, but the idea is just to grow and be bigger and better each year,” she said.
For Rushing, the best part of Christmas on Main is seeing the children enjoy themselves and get in the holiday spirit, she said.
“That’s really why we do this — for the kids,” she said.
“It’s great to see them smiling, having a good time.”
