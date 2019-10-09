The Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry is looking for volunteers to read to second-grade students. Now in its 11th year, the Reading to the Future program will start this month.
Individuals or groups of people may adopt a classroom and read aloud to them each week, which usually takes no more than 30 minutes. If the volunteer can’t read weekly, a group may be formed from a business, club, or just friends and split the responsibility.
“We will be honoring our volunteers at a special kick-off event for Reading to the Future on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Paris Junior College Ballroom,” program coordinator Sabrina Rosson said.
The Coalition began this program because research shows that reading aloud to children is the single most important thing that can be done to ensure their academic success. It helps students increase and develop vocabulary, listening skills, critical thinking, sentence structure, and so much more.
This year the Coalition continues to partner with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program to bring this opportunity to our community. Reading to the Future is supported in part by United Way of Lamar County, and the program is very beneficial for students, teachers and the volunteers.
“The kick-off reception will be a come-and-go from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and participants can register for our door prizes,” Rosson said. “The event is our way of thanking the many volunteers for their commitment to the students in our schools in the community.”
Those interested in volunteering may contact Sabrina Rosson at the Paris Junior College LCCEBI office at 903-782-0323 or 903-517-1052.
