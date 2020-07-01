Good morning, Red River Valley!
Can you believe it's July? Somehow 2020 seems like it's simultaneously the longest and shortest year, but here we are in month number 7. As you may recall, we were under a heat advisory yesterday as heat index values hit triple digits, and now the National Weather Service has extended that advisory through 7 p.m. Thursday.
In store today is a partly sunny sky with a high near 92. Today's heat index value will get near 105 degrees as winds from the south southwest at 15 mph bring in more Gulf moisture. That'll make it muggy, so be prepared to keep yourself cool and hydrated if you're outside. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 78.
Thursday will be a sunny day with a high near 96. The heat index value is expected to reach 109 degrees here in Northeast Texas, so once again, staying cool and hydrated will be important. Thursday night will carry a 20% chance fo showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Otherwise the night will be partly cloudy with a low around 76.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
