The Lamar, Red River, Fannin and Delta County Extension offices will hold a training for those who need to obtain continuing education units Dec. 9 at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Dr.
Five units will be offered, with topics on why IPM is important to your program, grapes and small fruits, reading the label and protecting pollinators, using the right equipment for the job, and being a good neighbor.
The cost of the training will be $40 payable at the door by cash or check. For those planning on attending, extension officials ask for an RSVP by Dec. 2 at 903-737-2443. Lunch will be provided.
Along with the education unit program, there will also be a private applicator training for those that do not have a license. The cost for the two books is $40. The books will be available for purchase at the training or beforehand at the Lamar County Extension office. The test will be taken in another location on another date after participants have completed training.
After passing the required test, a license fee of $100 is payable to the Texas Department of Agriculture. Private applicator licenses are good for five years. During the five year license period, license holders need to obtain at least 15 units in order to re-certify the license.
For further information on this or other Extension activities, contact the Lamar County Extension Office at 903-737-2443.
