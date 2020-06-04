Skies will be mostly sunny with highs generally in the low 90s. Although the temperatures will be roughly the same as today, heat indices will be in the upper 90s to 100! Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.
Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for elevated levels of ozone pollution in the Dallas/Fort Worth area on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information, visit the website for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at www.tceq.texas.gov.
An upper level high centered over the Southern Rockies is working to keep us dry, and with few clouds in the sky and warm Gulf moisture floating in on southern winds, we're going to see a high near 91 degrees today. It'll be beautifully sunny, and it'll stay that way at least through the weekend.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday highs are likely to top 93 degrees as sunny conditions persist for the next few days. Tonight and each night through Sunday will be partly cloudy to clear with lows around 73 degrees.
In the wake of a school year interrupted by Covid-19, a document issued by the Texas Education Agency makes an argument for nearly year-round schooling, with an earlier start, longer breaks, a later end and a short summer. Any changes would require school board approval. Would you support a year-round school schedule?
