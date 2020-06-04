Thursday.jpg
Skies will be mostly sunny with highs generally in the low 90s. Although the temperatures will be roughly the same as today, heat indices will be in the upper 90s to 100! Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

An upper level high centered over the Southern Rockies is working to keep us dry, and with few clouds in the sky and warm Gulf moisture floating in on southern winds, we're going to see a high near 91 degrees today. It'll be beautifully sunny, and it'll stay that way at least through the weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday highs are likely to top 93 degrees as sunny conditions persist for the next few days. Tonight and each night through Sunday will be partly cloudy to clear with lows around 73 degrees. 

That's it. Have a great Thursday!

Ozone Action Day.jpg
Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for elevated levels of ozone pollution in the Dallas/Fort Worth area on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information, visit the website for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at www.tceq.texas.gov.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.