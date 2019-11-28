Joel Wray Smith, of Paris, age 53, suffered a heart attack and passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
He was born on March 12, 1966, in Paris, Texas, to Henry Ray Smith and Sandra Anderson Smith. Joel grew up in Cunningham and graduated from Prairiland High School in 1984. He was a carpenter and loved sports.
Joel was preceded in death by his father, Henry Ray Smith; and grandparents, C.W. Anderson, Nina Anderson Dockrey, Cliff and Vida Smith (Pappy & Mammie), all of Cunningham.
He is survived by his three children, Blake Smith, Cayden Smith and Victoria Smith; mother and step-father, Sandra and Edd Burnett, of Pattonville; one sister, Tracie Harris and husband, David, of Hopewell; one brother, Burke Burnett and husband, Justin Carrier, of Sachse; six nephews; one niece; and many special extended family members and friends.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at Restland Cemetery, in Cunningham. Roden Pryor Funeral Directors has charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.