Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lamar Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Monday for a defective tail lamp. During the stop, the officer smelled what they believed to be a marijuana odor emitting from the vehicle.
The officer located suspected marijuana and arrested both occupants of the vehicle and charged them with possession of marijuana. The driver, Chan Douglas Pham, 22, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance when the officer located a Vape Pen that contained THC oil. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Bond on Pham had not been set as of Tuesday morning and he was still detained.
Investigation continues on report of stolen car
At 6:50 a.m. Monday, officers met with a complainant in the 600 block of South Main Street who reported that someone had stolen their 2013 black GMC Terrain sometime during the night.
The investigation continues.
Victim reports bicycle stolen from house
Paris police responded to a home burglary at 5:59 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Cedar Street. The complainant reported they were at home when someone came into the residence and stole a bicycle. They did not see who entered the residence, police said. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday.
